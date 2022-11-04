Rick Lee’s Breeders’ Cup selections and analysis

Rick Lee's Friday's picks and analysis for the Breeders' Cup

Juvenile Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 2-year-olds

MISCHIEF MAGIC had a three-race winning streak snapped in the GI Middle Park at Newmarket, but he is a powerful finisher in a field absolutely loaded with speed. Moreover, trainer Charles Appleby won with all three of his 2021 BC starters. LOVE REIGNS was heavily bet and did not disappoint winning a turf-sprint stake at Saratoga, and the lightly raced and talented filly has the best of connections. THE PLATINUM QUEEN defeated 18 rivals winning a GI at 7-5 odds at Longchamp, and the front-running filly may be classy enough to overcome a difficult post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Mischief Magic;Buick;Appleby;8-1

2 Love Reigns;IOrtiz;Ward;4-1

12 The Platinum Queen;Doyle;Fahey;7-2

6 Persian Force;Dettori;Hannon;15-1

11 Speed Boat Beach;Prat;Baffert;6-1

4 Dramatised;Moore;Burke;15-1

3 Private Creed;Rosario;Asmussen;12-1

9 Sharp Aza Tack;Gaffalione;O'Neill;15-1

10 Tyler's Tribe;Jordan;Martin;15-1

8 American Apple;Corrales;Leitch;20-1

7 Oxymore;JOrtiz;Brown;8-1

1 Lady Hollywood;Rispoli;Haynes;15-1

13 Bushido;Saez;Banach;20-1

14 No Nay Hudson;Velazquez;Ward;15-1

15 Monsieur Coco;Geroux;Gutierrez;30-1

Juvenile Fillies. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 2-year-olds

CHOCOLATE GELATO rallied to win the GI Frizette over wet footing last month, which followed an impressive front-running fast track maiden score at Saratoga. CHOP CHOP was compromised by a slow start when beaten a diminishing nose in the GI Alcibiades at Keeneland, and the steadily improving filly keeps high percentage rider Joel Rosario. YOU'RE MY GIRL finished second in the Frizette after carving out fast fractions, and she is the speed drawn closest to the rail and may prove difficult to run down over a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Chocolate Gelato;IOrtiz;Pletcher;7-2

7 Chop Chop;Rosario;Cox;4-1

2 You're My Girl;Velazquez;Terranova;10-1

5 Wonder Wheel;Gaffalione;Casse;5-1

8 Atomically;Saez;Pletcher;12-1

14 Raging Sea;Prat;Brown;8-1

13 Leave No Trace;Lezcano;Serpe;20-1

3 And Tell Me Nolies;Vazquez;Miller;8-1

11 American Rockette;Alvarado;Mott;20-1

12 Shoplifter;Garcia;Kenneally;20-1

9 Grand Love;Geroux;Asmussen;20-1

6 Alma Rosa;Rodriguez;Lopez;30-1

4 Sabra Tuff;Lopez;Stewart;30-1

1 Vegas Magic;JOrtiz;O'Neill;300-1

Juvenile Fillies. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, fillies, 2-year-olds

PLEASANT PASSAGE has recorded two strong turf works since winning a GIII at Aqueduct, and she has shown versatility and keeps top national rider Irad Ortiz Jr. MEDITATE has finished second as a post-time favorite in consecutive GI's in Europe, and the consistent filly has finished no worse than second in six races, and she represents the powerful stable of Aidan O'Brien. CAIRO CONSORT was unable to overcome traffic trouble when second in the GI Natalma at Woodbine, and the beaten post-time favorite drew a favorable two-turn post and receives a positive rider change.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Pleasant Passage;IOrtiz;McGaughey;12-1

10 Meditate;Moore;O'Brien;4-1

2 Cairo Consort;Rosario;Squires;12-1

4 Free Look;Prat;Brown;5-1

9 Delight;Saez;Thomas;6-1

13 Xigera;Leparoux;Bauer;8-1

12 Midnight Mile;Lordan;Fahey;10-1

3 Last Call;Dettori;Attard;20-1

6 Be Your Best;JOrtiz;De Paz;8-1

11 G Laurie;Buick;Motion;12-1

1 Comanche Country;Rispoli;D'Amato;15-1

14 Basil Martini;Velazquez;O'Brien;15-1

7 Spirit Gal;Santana;Browne;20-1

16 Alluring Angel;Beschizza;Abreu;20-1

8 Manhattan Jungle;Franco;Murphy;30-1

15 Bling;Bejarano;Oliver;30-1

Juvenile. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

CAVE ROCK has led from gate to wire in all three of his races, including two Grade I's in California, and he has two-turn experience and has easily earned the field's fastest Beyer Speed Figures. NATIONAL TREASURE is adding blinkers after finishing second behind Cave Rock in the GI American Pharoah, and he was full of run in a bullet six-furlong breeze Oct. 29. BLAZING SEVENS splashed his way to a convincing win in the GI Champagne at Aqueduct, and he was a big maiden winner over a fast surface at Saratoga.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Cave Rock;Hernandez;Baffert;4-5

10 National Treasure;Velazquez;Baffert;8-1

6 Blazing Sevens;Prat;Brown;6-1

4 Forte;IOrtiz;Pletcher;4-1

5 Verifying;Rosario;Cox;10-1

9 Curly Jack;Morales;Amoss;20-1

8 Lost Ark;Saez;Pletcher;20-1

7 Wound Up;Gutierrez;McCarthy;30-1

1 Hurricane J;Talamo;Lobo;30-1

2 Congruent;JOrtiz;Sano;30-1

Juvenile Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, colts and gelding, 2-year-olds

SILVER KNOTT has won three consecutive races over firm ground in Europe, and he defeated a quality graded stake field last month at Newmarket. His trainer has won with six of 11 Breeders' Cup starters. PACKS A WAHLOP has easily won back-to-back GIII's in California, and the improving colt drew inside and has enough speed to work out an ideal trip. ANDTHEWINNERIS won the GII Bourbon over this course last month, and he has demonstrated a determined late run in all three of his turf races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Silver Knott;Buick;Appleby;3-1

2 Packs a Wahlop;Smith;Mullins;6-1

6 Andthewinneris;Rosario;Catalano;5-1

8 I'm Very Busy;Prat;Brown;9-2

9 Nagirroc;Franco;Motion;20-1

14 Gaslight Dancer;Hernandez;Maker;30-1

1 Victoria Road;Moore;O'Brien;8-1

10 Webslinger;Davis;Casse;20-1

13 Major Dude;IOrtiz;Pletcher;10-1

7 Really Good;Saez;Maker;30-1

12 Mo Stash;Bejarano;Oliver;20-1

11 Reckoning Force;Gaffalione;Walsh;20-1

5 Battle of Normandy;Lezcano;McGaughey;20-1

3 Curly Larry and Mo;Arrieta;Caramori;30-1