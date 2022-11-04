Rivals WC, WH meet at season end

The Watson Chapel Wildcats host the White Hall Bulldogs tonight in the final game of the season for both 5A-Central teams.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. because of possible storms later in the night.

The Wildcats (1-8, 0-7 in 5A-Central) and the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-5) are long -- and at times, bitter -- rivals, and both teams are looking for a pride win since neither will go to the state playoffs.

The Wildcats come into the game having lost last week to the Beebe Badgers, 42-20. White Hall lost to Robinson in Little Rock, 42-7.

In last year's matchup, White Hall beat Watson Chapel 42-14. Both teams have new coaches facing off this year for the first time -- the Bulldogs' Ryan Mallett and the Wildcats' Maurice Moody.

Many athletes in Jefferson County grew up playing pee wee football and Little League sports with each other.

They have attended school together, and some hang out together in their free time. Friendships run deep but so does rivalry.

"This is a pride thing, most definitely," Mallett said. "These kids grew up knowing each other.

A lot of them are buddies but they won't be tomorrow night. This is about pride. This is a small county and it's like when we both played Pine Bluff."

Mallett is looking for a win, but so is Moody.

"We're looking at it as just another game," Moody said. "Doesn't matter the opponent. We need a win.

Doesn't matter where it comes from. Kids are still bought in and excited."

By now, Moody said, his team, which has 15 seniors, knows the game and the plays. They have also learned some valuable lessons under their new coach.

"They understand the process and know that success takes time," Moody said.

"We want to finish on a high note and go into the off-season a winner."

Mallett has eight seniors playing in tonight's game. Two of those play regularly and the others play sporadically.

He wants them to end the season successfully.

"It would be good to end the season with a win and go into the off-season with confidence," Mallett said. "They have learned a lot. They have learned to protect the ball better.

They know you can't have turnovers and win. Turnovers and penalties have killed us in a lot of the games we lost."

Starting next week, win or lose, the Bulldogs will hit weight training to gain strength over the winter.

Moody said tonight's game is good for both schools and southeast Arkansas.

"Playing another county school is always good for the city," Moody said.

"It's another opportunity to showcase talent in the city."