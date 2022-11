SALEM 36, QUITMAN 33

QUITMAN -- A last-second touchdown secured Salem the victory Friday night and a No. 3 seed in next week's playoffs.

Salem (7-3, 4-2 3A2) trailed 33-30 with a shot at one final play when Lukas Downs ran 2 yards into the end zone to clinch the win over Quitman (5-4-1, 3-3).

It was a relatively quiet first half as Quitman took a 7-6 lead into the break. Quitman led 26-24 in the third quarter and took a 33-30 lead into the final period.