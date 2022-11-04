Security proposals in works for LRSD

Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright said Thursday he and his staff anticipate making "a couple of proposals" to enhance school safety after a loaded gun was found in a student's backpack at Central High School this week.

The proposals, which Wright said he plans to present to the School Board at its meeting on Thursday of next week, will be in addition to steps already underway -- the wearing of crisis-alert badges and enforcing the district's new policy and long-time practice of requiring classroom and exterior school doors to be locked at all times except when students are in transition.

"I hate for schools to feel like prisons in terms of metal detectors and other screens that kids would have to go through," Wright said, speaking to an audience of about 30 people at a community forum at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

"That is the last thing that I would hope we would have to do. However, we have to make sure our students, staff and families feel safe, and we have to make sure we don't have incidences of guns being brought into classrooms."

Wright said there have been two "real" guns brought onto school campuses this school year, both at Central and including the one found Tuesday in a random mid-day scan of students in a classroom.

He said there have been an additional 14 "facsimile" weapons at a variety of campuses this year.

Particular issues at Central High are its large size with so many doors and the fact that students come and go throughout the day, making it necessary for security staff to have an "aggressive plan to secure the doors," Wright said.

"We are having discussions on how to make coming in and leaving school much more safe and secure than it is now," he said.

Wright's comments came after Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau told parents in an email earlier Thursday that the discovery of the gun had prompted her to discuss plans for enhanced security that might bring changes to the whole school district.

In addition to locked classroom doors, random searches for concealed weapons and security officers stationed at school entrances, she said she wants to require students to wear clear backpacks as soon as possible and install weapon detectors at the three entrances to the historic high school.

"Tuesday was not a day we want to repeat," Rousseau said.

"I know everyone joins me in being concerned about our school, our city, our country and beyond. The climate in our city and our world is alarming."

When she posed the request for clear backpacks to district Chief Financial Officer Kesley Bailey, he suggested that the requirement be extended to the entire district, Rousseau said.

She said administration officials would meet later in the day to discuss the safety measures.

Pam Smith, the district's communications director, said security officers confiscated the gun on Tuesday and the student was disciplined according to the student handbook.

The district does not comment on the discipline of individual students, Smith said, but she referred to the section of the handbook that says any student found with a gun on campus must, according to Arkansas law, be expelled for a full calendar year.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. He was not able to give the student's sex or age, but said the student is a minor.

With some exceptions, Arkansas Code 5-73-119 makes possession of a handgun by a minor a misdemeanor and unauthorized possession of a firearm on school property a felony.

Rousseau said random searches for weapons would continue.

Lingering supply chain issues caused by the covid-19 pandemic might affect how quickly the school can transition to requiring transparent backpacks, she said, but she hopes the measure will be in place by the start of the second semester at the latest.

Similar supply chain issues delayed the school's implementation of ID badge scanners at the school, but that system is expected to be up and running starting next week, Rousseau said.

At the forum, in response to an audience member's question about how long it will take to carry out any new plans, Wright said vendors are on standby.

"We will move as quick as we can," he said.

The School Board in August authorized district leaders to enter into a five-year, $1.487 million contract with Centegix of Atlanta to provide a crisis alert badge system.

The system will equip employees in the 21,000-student district with a wearable badge device with which they can notify appropriate personnel of medical and/or safety emergencies.

In the email to parents, Rousseau warned that installing new security measures at Central may not be totally seamless,

"We do have some challenges to address in a building that is 95 years old and was built at a time when all visitors were welcome to enter and today's problems would be considered a fairy tale," she said.