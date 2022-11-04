TENNIS

UA's Gomez-Alonso falls in Round of 16

University of Arkansas freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso closed out her fall collegiate season on Thursday with a loss to Connie Ma of Stanford in the Round of 16 at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego.

Ma, who was ranked No. 7 in the ITA Preseason Singles Rankings, took the first set against Gomez-Alonso 6-4, then closed out the match with a victory in the second set 6-4, 6-1.

The Razorbacks will complete the fall season at the ITF Champaign 15K in Champaign, Ill., beginning Nov. 7.

GOLF

UALR's Dawson earns OVC Golfer of the Month

University of Arkansas-Little Rock sophomore Anna Dawson has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Golfer of the Month for October, the league office announced Thursday.

Dawson had two strong tournaments during the month, leading UALR with a scoring average of 74.83. She notched the first career top-10 finish of her career, tying for 10th at the Little Rock Golf Classic with a 1-over 217, including an opening round 4-under 68. Dawson then tied for 27th at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational to close out the fall season.

The Ireland native ranks third on the team with a 74.67 scoring average through the fall season. Dawson has three rounds of par-or-better on the year, including the low round of 68, competing in all five events of the fall season.

It is the first monthly honor of Dawson's career and UALR's first since joining the Ohio Valley Conference.