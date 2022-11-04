Steel country, steel county

At this rate, the Pittsburgh Steelers may want to consider playing an exhibition game in Arkansas every year.

Mississippi County is getting another steel mill, further cementing its status as the emerging U.S. steel corridor. Pittsburgh has long been associated with the industry, thanks in large part to the success of the NFL's Steelers, who famously play with the industry's logo on one side of their helmets. And Pittsburgh is home base for U.S. Steel (upper-case s), after all.

Pittsburgh is so blue collar, all its major pro teams wear black and gold--the Steelers, the Pirates, the Penguins--to signify the lunch-pail grit that defines western Pennsylvania.

That grit and blue-collar work ethic already existed in Arkansas, in spades, and now Pittsburgh and other steel-producing hotspots have some steely competition from little Osceola, Ark. On the heels of news earlier this year that U.S. Steel will spend $3 billion to open a second mill in Mississippi County, the paper reports that steel whisperer Dave Stickler will open Highbar, a $500 million rebar steel mill, and create another 200 high-paying jobs for the county.

Mr. Stickler helped get the steel beams rolling in northeast Arkansas back in 2014 with the opening of Big River Steel, which he co-founded and ultimately sold to U.S. Steel. Apparently, the Forbes-christened "Steve Jobs of steel" liked what he found in Arkansas.

Highbar is expected to be up and running by 2025. The mill will sit on a 600-acre site and include an expanded port on the big river, a direct Class 1 rail connection, and even an adjacent solar installation.

Mr. Stickler told the paper's Andrew Moreau that his investment group has had great experiences in Arkansas, noting the opportunity to employ modern, efficient, sustainable technology while also creating life-changing job opportunities.

"That's a special, special feeling," he said.

Highbar's direct employees will earn on average $140,000 annually with highly competitive benefits, investors said. And indirect employees will make an average of $60,000, which will stretch pretty far around here, plus benefits.

Also special is the higher standard of living the steel industry has infused into an area that had become economically stagnant once agriculture required fewer bodies and those bodies moved elsewhere looking for work.

Mississippi County is home to more than 20 steel-related operations that employ 3,600-plus. U.S. Steel and Nucor are the big players, and now Highbar will join the roster of Mississippi County steel producers. And the standard of living will continue to trend up.

And it doesn't have to interfere with the Natural State. Remember when Pittsburgh was described as "hell with the lid off"? Have you visited Pittsburgh lately? It's a green dream. And even pleasant to walk around.

Can that happen here?

Naturally.