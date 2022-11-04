Stocks tumble for 4th day as Treasury yields climb

Stocks racked up more losses Thursday on Wall Street while Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs as investors looked ahead to a closely watched U.S. job market report expected to influence the Federal Reserve's next move in its fight to tame inflation.

Technology stocks led the market pullback, which came a day after the central bank raised its benchmark rate for the sixth time this year and signaled that Fed policymakers likely will keep raising rates for some time before successfully squashing the highest U.S. inflation in decades.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.7% lower. The declines extended the major indexes' losing streak to a fourth day. Each are on pace for weekly losses.

Expectations of higher rates helped push up Treasury yields, weighing on stocks. The two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to 4.72% from 4.61% late Wednesday and is now at its highest level since 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.15% from 4.09% late Wednesday. The rise in the 10-year Treasury yield has prompted mortgage rates to more than double this year, and it continues putting pressure on stocks.

The Fed's three-quarter-point rate increase Wednesday brings its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world also to raise interest rates, ultimately raising the cost of borrowing in an effort to cool demand. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England's eighth in a row and the biggest since 1989.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 39.80 points to 3,719.89. The Dow lost 146.51 points to close at 32,001.25. The Nasdaq slid 181.86 points to 10,342.94. Small-company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 9.41 points, or 0.5%, to 1,779.73.

Technology and communication services stocks were among the biggest weights on the market Thursday. Apple Inc. fell 4.2%, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. slid 5.6%.

The losses kept in check gains in industrial, energy and other sectors. The Boeing Co. jumped 6.7%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. rose 3%.

Hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed has to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Today, Wall Street will get a broader update from the U.S. government's October jobs report.

So far, hiring and wage growth have not fallen fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts. If the October data shows a stronger-than-expected rise in hiring or wages, that could put pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates.

The Labor Department is expected to report that nonfarm employers added 200,000 jobs last month. That would be the worst showing since December 2020, when the economy lost 115,000 jobs.

Investors will also be looking ahead to the latest data on inflation at the consumer level. That report, the consumer price index, or CPI, is due next week.

"The next two or three quarters are incredibly important in assessing how far the Federal Reserve will need to go to achieve their objective of bringing down inflation," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Why the CPI data is so important, why the labor report is so important, is because they feed into that next six-month cycle."

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports, which have been mixed, and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.