Super Quiz: Film Heroes

Today at 1:46 a.m.

1. "Casablanca" (1942)

2. "Dr. No" (1962)

3. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

4. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)

5. "Aliens" (1986)

6. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)

7. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)

8. "In the Heat of the Night" (1967)

9. "On the Waterfront" (1954)

ANSWERS:

1. Rick Blaine, Humphrey Bogart

2. James Bond, Sean Connery

3. Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford

4. Atticus Finch, Gregory Peck

5. Ellen Ripley, Sigourney Weaver

6. George Bailey, James Stewart

7. Tom Joad, Henry Fonda

8. Virgil Tibbs, Sidney Poitier

9. Terry Malloy, Marlon Brando

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Film Heroes

