The Southern Fried Podcast: The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at 40

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation turned 40 this year, and foundation President Deke Whitbeck joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast to talk about the many ways the nonprofit works with the Game and Fish Commission to better the state’s robust hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation resources.
The Southern Fried Podcast: The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at 40by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:12 p.m.
