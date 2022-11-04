These little piggies made it all the way home in Gentry

GENTRY -- When Erica McCullough realized her two pet pigs were missing from her property near Dawn Hill East Road and Pioneer Lane on Oct. 26, she searched and reached out to the community on Facebook, finding out that some neighbors had found them on Marion Lee Road.

It was because of the efforts of the community and the city's Animal Services that they were safely returned to McCullough.

McCullough is the owner of Cersei and Jaime Lannister, her two pet pigs that are half American Guinea hog and Kunekune.

According to The American Guinea Hog Association, American Guinea hogs are calm and have "gentle temperaments." They are typically smaller than industrial breed hogs and are an "excellent choice for small sustainable family farms."

As for the Kunekune breed, they are a small breed of domestic pig that was brought to New Zealand during the early 19th century. According to the "Eco Farming Daily" website, the name Kunekune means "fat and round" in the Maori language.

As the name implies, they are hairy with a plump build, and their colors can range from black and white to gold-tip. Some even have tricolored spot patterns. Some may have wattles, which are little growths of flesh on the lower jaw. Other animals with wattles are chickens, turkeys and some goat breeds.

But there is one trait that experts say is common in all hog breeds: They are very intelligent.

"I'm not sure [how they escaped]," McCullough said. "They're pretty clever. So I'm sure they found a hole or something in the fence."

Both pigs escaped from their property and roamed free in the Gentry area near Dawn Hill East Road and Pioneer Lane. The city's Animal Control Service found them at Marion Lee Road.

The service's job is to "rescue, provide sanctuary and ultimately unite abandoned, stray and neglected dogs with a loving and well-suited home." Its office location is at 628 E. Third St. in Gentry, and it consistently posts found animals on its Facebook page.

Owners of lost pets can reach out either to the service's page or call 479-736-8400.