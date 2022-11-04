Sections
Thunderstorm produces reports of tornadoes in Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:02 p.m.
A graphic issued by the National Weather Service in Little Rock shows the tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (National Weather Service courtesy photo)

A severe thunderstorm moving northeast across Arkansas on Friday night sparked a tornado warning in Johnson County and north-central Logan County in western Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service's Little Rock office.

The tornado warning was issued at around 7:50 p.m. Friday, when the thunderstorm was located over Altus and moving northeast at 50 mph.

In north Arkansas, officials reported a thunderstorm moving at 40 mph near Green Forest, about 10 miles east of Berryville.

Officials said there was a chance of quarter-sized hail in all of the affected areas.

