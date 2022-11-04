Thunderstorm produces reports of tornadoes in Arkansas

A severe thunderstorm moving northeast across Arkansas on Friday night sparked a tornado warning in Johnson County and north-central Logan County in western Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service's Little Rock office.

The tornado warning was issued at around 7:50 p.m. Friday, when the thunderstorm was located over Altus and moving northeast at 50 mph.

In north Arkansas, officials reported a thunderstorm moving at 40 mph near Green Forest, about 10 miles east of Berryville.

Officials said there was a chance of quarter-sized hail in all of the affected areas.