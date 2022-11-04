Times Co. performs ahead of estimates

Third-quarter earnings for The New York Times Co. beat analysts' expectations as the publisher continued to sign up digital subscribers at a rapid clip and its digital advertising business returned to growth.

Adjusted profit was 21 cents a share, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of 13 cents. Revenue was $548 million, roughly in line with estimates. The results could ease pressure on the Times from an activist investor.

In August, ValueAct Capital Management urged the company to raise prices and more aggressively sell its bundle of subscriptions, a lineup that includes games, recipes, sports and product reviews, as well as its flagship newspaper.

Shares of New York Times Co. are down nearly 40% this year, compared with a 19% drop in the S&P 500.

CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said it was the company's best quarter for signing up people to its subscription bundle and that it now has more than 1 million customers getting multiple products. On an earnings call, Levien said the Times planned to raise prices on individual products to "drive more people to take our bundle."

It added 180,000 digital subscribers in the third quarter, which was about the same as the previous period. The company now has a total of 9.3 million subscribers. It has set a goal of reaching 15 million by 2027.

The Times' advertising business showed signs of improvement. Digital advertising revenue increased 5%. In the previous quarter, digital ad sales decreased 2.4% as marketers started to pull back spending in a weakening economy. Still, the Times predicted a challenging market ahead, forecasting digital advertising revenues to decrease mid-single digits for the fourth quarter.

Levien said the Times was also cutting costs, like slowing headcount growth and reducing marketing spend as the company gets better at driving subscribers organically.

The Athletic, which the Times acquired earlier this year, posted an adjusted operating loss of $9.6 million in the third quarter, compared with a $12.6 million loss in the second quarter.

On an earnings call, Levien said the Times planned to "further open up" the Athletic's paywall to allow nonsubscribers to read it, a move she said is expected to result in slower subscriber additions "for some time."

"Our ambition here is to become one of the leading players in global sports journalism and we're confident that in doing so will create significant value for shareholders," she said.