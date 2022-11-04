Uniti posts $155.9M 3Q loss





Uniti Group Inc. reported a third-quarter loss of $155.9 million, or 66 cents per share, on rising revenue.

Total revenue for the period ending Sept. 30 climbed more than 6% to $283.1 million from $266.7 million in the same quarter in 2021.

In the third quarter last year, the Little Rock fiber provider reported net income of $43.7 million and earnings per share of 17 cents.

Quarterly results were reduced by a $216 million goodwill write-down "related to our Uniti Fiber segment that was driven by an increase in the macro interest rate environment," the company said.

"Our results for the third quarter were once again strong as demand for our mission-critical fiber infrastructure continues to grow," Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman told the investment community on a conference call Thursday. "We achieved our sixth-consecutive quarter of elevated new-sales bookings, which we now consider the new norm."

Despite the quarterly loss, company officials remain optimistic about growth potential and noted on the call with the investment community Thursday that its strategy has shifted to an internal focus to build its national network rather than looking externally at acquisitions to boost growth.

Gunderman told industry analysts "our strategy is sound and we are executing on it well."

Uniti is the second-largest independent fiber provider in the nation, delivering a national fiber optic network to anchor customers that are some of the nation's largest broadband, wireless and technology providers. The company has 134,000 miles that reaches key metro areas and "provides a long runway for growth," Gunderman said.

The company's fiber lines target large wireless customers like Verizon with the ability to lease the network to other users, providing the company with "unique growth opportunities with minimal competition," Gunderman said Thursday.

Looking ahead, the company has promising growth opportunities, according to Gunderman, who said the potential for unused fiber in North America is a $1.5 billion market and is projected to grow by 10% annually over the next several years. Uniti has fiber in about 300 metropolitan areas in the U.S. and will focus on expanding in those cities in coming years.

"Having an owned national network is a meaningful competitive advantage for Uniti, especially given that it would take billions of dollars and many years to build a new national network," Gunderman said, noting that the company is one of seven fiber providers with national networks.

Uniti has been pressured by the investment community to participate in a merger or acquisition that would spark immediate value to stockholders. There is no immediate need for an M&A boost in the near future and investors should remain patient, Gunderman told industry analysts on Thursday's call as he emphasized the company's shift to building out its existing network.

"While in our early years our priority was more focused on acquiring rather than building as we established our national fiber platform," Gunderman said, "we're now much more focused on building given the attractive returns we're seeing" in an uncertain economic environment.

"We believe our strategy is working," he added.

As rising interest rates provide for a rocky economy with potential for a recession, Uniti is well insulated with fixed interest on 95% of its debt and a robust wholesale business with long-term contracts, Gunderman said.

"We continue to believe that our core business will likely see no noticeable impact from any economic downturn given the mission-critical nature of broadband," he added.





Graphs showing Uniti Group Inc. third quarter information.





