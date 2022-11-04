4A-8

Warren 42, Hamburg 7

WARREN -- Warren's second-quarter surge helped the Lumberjacks secure the 4A-8 Conference title outright.

With the scored tied 7-7 after the first quarter, Warren (9-1, 8-0 4A-8) rattled off 21 straight points to take a 28-7 lead into halftime against Hamburg (2-7, 2-6). Warren quarterback Maddox Lassiter made it 14-7 with a touchdown pass to Jordan Green. Joseph Brown and Trey Marshall each rushed for touchdowns in the quarter.

Lassiter passed for his second touchdown to start the third quarter to make it 35-7. La'Marcus Johnson returned a Hamburg fumble 70 yards for a score later in the quarter to make it 42-7.