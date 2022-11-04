Washington County planners OK proposed business center east of Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE -- County planners on Thursday approved a permit for a proposed small business center on three acres of land south of U.S. 412 and east of Springdale at Sonora Road.

The Washington County Planning Board voted 4-1 on a conditional use permit for the Shop Solutions project. According to information from the Planning Department, the proposed development includes 24 1,500-square-foot rental units in four buildings for a total of 9,000 square feet of space per building. The development would target small businesses and individuals needing larger storage options.

The surrounding, adjacent property is currently used for single-family homes, commercial and religious use, a public school, agricultural use and undeveloped land.

In a report prepared for the board, the planning staff said the county has received in-person comments from two neighbors in opposition to the project. Their complaints consist of additional traffic on Sonora Road, contesting with two public schools across the road, general incompatibility with commercial space close to the subdivision to the east, noise and visibility. The staff said the Springdale School District also offered comments, indicating the development would add to congestion on U.S. 412 and "contribute to dangerous conditions."

Bryan Jesse, the applicant, told the board the units would be mostly climate-controlled warehouse space, with 200 square feet of office space planned in eight of the units. He said the project was limited to three acres of a 25-acre parcel that was split for this use.

About a dozen neighbors spoke during the meeting, with most of them saying they were speaking for family members and other area residents as well as themselves. The neighbors drew applause when they voiced complaints about the changes in the rural character of the area, including traffic, noise, lights, and possible problems with drainage and flooding.

Bonnie Miller said she and her family moved to the area "to have that serenity and peace." Miller said she is concerned for the safety of her children and her family if the project brings in large numbers of people to work or do business.

"What kind of people are they going to bring in," she said.

John McCain said the number of businesses will increase traffic, which is already overloading the intersection of U.S. 412 and Sonora Road.

"I can't even leave my house in the morning to go to work on 412; I have to go out the back way," McCain said.

McCain also said clearing the land and putting in buildings will add to existing problems with drainage and flooding.

"That road will get flooded," he said. "I've seen it flooded."

After the board voted to approve the permit, Sam Ata, the county's planning director, explained to the neighbors that they have 30 days in which they can file an an appeal of the board's decision that would be heard by the Quorum Court.

The board had two other conditional use permits on its agenda Thursday.

A permit for Benton Auto Sales was approved unanimously. The project is for five acres of land at 20175 Gem Road near Lincoln. The business would include a portable building and a gravel parking lot of about 60 feet by 30 feet.

Planning staff said there were no comments received by neighboring property owners.

A permit for Brittenum Office was also unanimously approved by the board. The proposal is for a 6,400-square-foot shop building at the rear of existing office and equipment storage area for the general construction company. No new employees or traffic was projected by the owners. One neighbor raised concerns about privacy, but the applicant said there would be screening installed.