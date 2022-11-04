What might have been

One of the things I've learned over a long business career is that the courts should be the last resort for conflict resolution.

Once a disagreement "goes legal," out goes hope for a resolution based on what is right, what is moral, what is fair, what is best. All that matters then is what's legal, and what can be proven so under the rules of evidence.

The binary nature of verdicts creates losers and winners, not win-win compromise or consensus.

The same dynamic applies on ballot issues, such as the one proposed to cut the library millage in Craighead County in half.

The choice before voters will be simply for or against, yes or no. There's not a check box for having a productive discussion about the library's future.

Proponents of the millage reduction have run a political campaign to garner votes. Opponents have been forced to do the same thing in response. Important, pertinent, objective information has taken a third-row seat to politically charged claims and counterclaims, frequently framed by other driven agendas.

I'm surprised neither side has tried to blame (or link) Biden or Trump.

Those pushing hard for slicing the millage in half, including a respected CPA, have put out a spreadsheet forecast, predicting the library will sock away $20 million in surplus funds by 2028.

What library needs that kind of money in the bank? they ask.

No library does, is the obvious answer. But that forecast is based on assumptions, including what those in the accounting field would call "rosy" projections concerning millage returns.

There's no doubt that in the past two years, skyrocketing property values have buoyed millage tax levies. There's all the doubt in the world that such a vertical trajectory will continue. Already interest rates are higher. So is inflation. Even a small plateau in property tax collections radically changes the six-year forecast.

I've seen another version of the same spreadsheet from another respected CPA and former corporate CFO, who took a more conservative approach on tax collection revenues, and factored in inflation and expense growth.

That forecast shows the library foundering financially should its millage be cut in half, and running totally out of money and cash reserves by 2025.

Both qualified CPAs believe their numbers because they believe their assumptions. With more time and more sophisticated refinement of assumptions, a more comprehensive truth would likely emerge. But there isn't more time. Voters who are not experts in accounting, library administration, public finance or taxation are tasked with casting deciding ballots by next Tuesday.

The main truth here is this millage decrease petition is the absolutely wrong way to fairly address the library's funding.

This is a statesmanship moment of some opportunity, and I suppose it's unsurprising that nobody stepped up when the modern political script is to shout others down.

How different things might have been had some local civic leader with highly credible social capital and conviction seized the moment to champion the side of common, mutual community interest.

"I may not know what the proper public library funding for a growing city and county like ours is," he or she might have said. "But I do know finding out is a conversation of some complexity, warranting adequate study by experienced experts who aren't lobbying for a vote.

"We're not going to arbitrarily slash our library's funding by half," could have been his or her mantra, coupled with "and we're also not going to have unnecessarily oversized cash surpluses.

"What we need to do is get a commission together of people with passion for libraries, literacy, municipal finance and strategic planning and come up with a proposal for what kind of library our community needs--including long-term facility funding--and what's the best way to fund it all."

For middle-road-minded people today, sound sense that serves a greater good is refreshing and motivational. Partly because it's presently uncommon, but mostly because it's the unifying DNA behind e pluribus unum.

We've always been a country that succeeds through compromise. Our system of governmental checks and balances is designed to thwart ruling by ramrod and instead to make common ground the best path to progress

There's no disputing that at the most fundamental funding level (library budget divided by population served), the Craighead County library is about average compared to other counties in Arkansas and across the nation.

Absent a budget-gutting political ballot proposal, that basic measure could have formed a sturdy baseline for a broader community plan centered around vision and value.

I hope this library petition fails not because I support high taxes, inefficient use of tax funds or a fat-and-happy library (I don't). It's because I oppose narrow knee-jerk reactions and one-sided solutions that more often than not make things worse.

I oppose the binary in favor of the consensus model.

And because, if it fails, Jonesboro and Craighead County will then have the chance to pivot and demonstrate to others how to come together on issues that enhance quality of life.

It's the only way "what might have been" can still turn into what should be.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.