Zebras look to stay alive for playoffs

It's all or nothing for Pine Bluff tonight with their last game of the season at Robinson set for an unusual 6 o'clock kickoff because of weather concerns for later in the night.

The Zebras (5-3, 4-3 in 5A-Central) find themselves in a must-win situation to make it to the playoffs, but feel a lot better going into the matchup after a much-needed bye week during which they'll get offensive and defensive juggernaut Austyn Dendy back healthy along with some other players.

"Last game Austyn Dendy didn't play because he had some ailments, so he only played six or seven minutes. He is a major contributor to what we do offensively and defensively. Leon Williams finally got his cast off; hopefully he'll be back and be able to control the defensive line like he does," said Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams.

"Dendy is our guy, if we had him for the full game last time there might have been a different outcome."

Pine Bluff comes into this game after losing to Morrilton 28-13 two weeks ago weeks ago while shorthanded. Robinson soundly defeated White Hall last week 42-7.

The Robinson Senators (8-1, 7-0) already have a place in the playoffs, but they aren't playing for nothing either.

If they lose and Mills wins, then both teams would share the 5A-Central title. However, a win for Robinson would make them outright winners with Mills second.

Robinson held White Hall to just seven points and 193 yards total last week, and they've been rolling on an eight-game win streak. Coach Williams knows it'll be a tough one.

"We need to make sure we execute. Robinson did have a good game against White Hall last week, but we did see a lot of things that weren't taken advantage of by White Hall.

We have to make sure that we execute the things we need to execute," said Williams.

Similar to White Hall's keys to victory last week, Pine Bluff is going to have to play mistake free and at the top of their game if they want to come out victorious.

Williams highlighted the team's head space going into tonight.

"The mentality we have this week is we want to be tenacious and unselfish, the two things we always talk about," he said.

"Being tenacious for us is enduring the bad parts as well as the good parts throughout the game and holding on with all your might. As far as the unselfish part, we want to make sure that we're playing for each other and not for our own selves. Sometimes we fall into the trap of playing for our own selves and not do the little things like blocking and running routes correctly when we know the ball isn't coming to us."