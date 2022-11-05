2 challengers trying to unseat Democratic candidate in House District 56 race

Five-term incumbent Democrat Steve Magie faces Republican Trent Minner and Libertarian Howard Heffington in the state House District 56 race.

Magie has represented Conway in the state House of Representatives since 2012. Magie, 69, is a retina surgeon with a clinic in Conway and said he wants to focus on health care and education issues if elected to a sixth term.

"I am a very pragmatic, centrist type of person who can work across party lines to get great things done for the state of Arkansas," Magie said.

The new district boundaries include most of downtown Conway, stretching from Rooster Road in the east to Cadron Creek in the west. The district includes Hendrix College, Conway High School and Lake Beaverfork.

Minner, 30, worked in the Arkansas attorney general's public protection department prosecuting scammers and briefly worked as a staffer for Gov. Asa Hutchinson before attending law school. Minner briefly stepped down from the attorney general's office in 2020 to run U.S. Congressmen French Hill's reelection campaign.

Minner, a native of Conway, said he is running to give his hometown "fresh leadership and a forward vision" in the legislature.

"I'm running as a Republican because I believe in conservative solutions for the problems Arkansas faces," Minner said. "Conway was a great place to grow up, and I want to make sure it stays that way."

Heffington, 33, is a chemical engineer from Conway. He served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineering officer and said he is running to "to get people to think about liberty, about what's important."

Heffington said he supports decriminalizing drug possession, pushing for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and preventing the Arkansas National Guard from being sent abroad without a declaration of war by Congress.

EDUCATION

Magie and Minner's social media accounts and campaign material have gone back and forth on debates over school choice and vouchers.

Minner said he is for parental choice in education, meaning state funds for education should be tied to the student, not the school.

He said parental choice could take the form of a voucher program, an education savings account or Arkansas' ACE Scholarship program, which helps pay tuition for low-income students to attend private schools.

"I support parental choice in education, I support the dollars following the student," Minner said. "I think every parent should be able to send their child to the school that is right for them. I think parents know best."

Magie said he supports some school choice but only for public schools, saying vouchers that allow students to attend private schools or be home-schooled would take dollars out of public education.

"I think that's a big issue, particularly in our community," he said. "We have great public schools. People here are proud of their public schools, and they don't want to see anything that's going to threaten to take away the funding."

Magie and Minner said they support increasing teacher pay, which has become a major topic as school districts around the state struggle to recruit and retain teachers. They also said they want to expand vocational training programs in high schools.

Heffington said he supports "maximal school choice," meaning parents should be able to send their children to any school they choose. Heffington said on principle he does not support public education, saying he'd prefer some sort of free-market education system that would be free from politics.

"I think the problem with our public schooling system is that it's publicly funded," Heffington said. "I think any time you have something funded by tax money it gets political."

HEALTH CARE

Magie said he wants to close disparities in health care by supporting and expanding Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program, ARHome. The program, part of the Medicaid expansion under the 2012 Affordable Care Act, funds private health insurance for lower-income Arkansans with federal and state dollars.

Minner said he also supports the state's Medicaid expansion program but would like to find cost savings if elected. Minner said he supports a work requirement for able-bodied people without dependents enrolled in Medicaid, saying it could save costs. A previous attempt to include a work requirement in the state's Medicaid program was struck down by a federal appeals court in 2020.

Heffington said if elected he would push to remove the various boards that oversee medical licensing for doctors, insurers and medical schools.

"[More] competition among existing medical providers and services would be the best thing to improve people's medical outcomes," Heffington said.

ABORTION

All three candidates said they are "pro-life," with Magie and Minner saying the state's abortion law should include exceptions for rape and incest.

In 2019, the General Assembly passed the state's abortion "trigger" law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The law bans abortion except in the case of a medical emergency for the mother.

Heffington said he believes life begins at conception and would not support adding exceptions for rape or incest into the state law.

Minner said the medical emergency exception should be clarified to provide physicians with better guidance on when they can provide abortions legally.

"No matter what direction we take with the current law it's important to me we act and speak about this with empathy and compassion for women in difficult situations," Minner said.

Minner criticized Magie for not voting on the 2019 abortion "trigger" law. Magie said his not voting on the bills was "the same as a no vote."

Magie said he also supports an exception to the state abortion ban for lethal fetal abnormalities, along with rape, incest and saving the life of the mother.

Magie said he wants the exceptions to the state's abortion law because "the risk needs to be determined by the mother and the doctor that's taking care of them," but when it comes to his "deeply held religious beliefs, I'm pro-life."

"There are medical exceptions in which a family, a woman and their doctor need to make decisions, and we don't need the government in that exam room telling them what they can and cannot do," Magie said.

TAXES

Minner said he supports phasing out the state's income tax, saying it would make Arkansas more competitive with nearby states such as Texas, which does not have a state income tax.

"The key to it is it needs to be gradual and we need to make sure it doesn't result in a drastic loss of government services to people who need them," Minner said.

He said lowering taxes is a key to economic development in Arkansas and that lower taxes would mean more jobs and could increase revenue in the state's coffers. Minner wants to pair lower taxes with a greater emphasis on the state's workforce development program.

Minner specifically cited support for Arkansas Future, a grant program that offers scholarships for certificate and associate degree programs. He also called for lowering the state's tax on used car sales.

Unlike most of his Democratic colleagues, Magie voted in favor of accelerating the $500 million tax cut lawmakers approved in August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the General Assembly into a special session to vote on the tax cut after a revenue forecast projected a $1.6 billion budget surplus.

Magie voted against the original tax cut bill in 2021, but he said he decided to accelerate the timeline after seeing the state had a budget surplus. He said he supports continuing to lower the state's income tax "if it's fiscally responsible for the state."

"I believe everyone likes to see their taxes go down," Magie said. "I don't want to see us be put in the position where we're operating in the red and we begin to cut services."

Heffington said he would vote for "any tax cut" but said lawmakers should first focus on cutting spending. While some Republican lawmakers may talk a big game about cutting taxes and the state's budget, Heffington said electing a libertarian like himself is the best way to ensure it.