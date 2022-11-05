Others say A fun policy failure

Your chances of winning today's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1. If your goal is making money, it's hard to make a worse bet. Yet 45 state governments would very much like you to believe otherwise.

Each year, states spend more than $600 million marketing lotto offerings, selling a numbers game with social costs, persistent inequities and negligible public benefits. A rethink is overdue.

Research has shown that poor people play the lotto more often, spend a higher percentage of their income on it, and are about 25 percent more likely to gamble for money rather than fun.

About a third of participants in one experiment failed to look at the back of a lotto ticket, where warning information is placed; only about 20 percent could correctly interpret their odds of winning.

Although states typically claim that lottery revenue will be dedicated to education, such income can simply act as a substitute for general revenue that's used to plug holes elsewhere.

Gambling is fun, most lotto players are responsible, and people should be allowed to squander their hard-earned cash as they like. The problem is that in no other situation would state governments encourage citizens to engage in a costly and potentially addictive vice.

Although the federal government has little power to intervene, state legislatures should demand that lottery ads are based in fact, don't target disadvantaged groups, clearly explain the odds of winning, and are transparent and nondeceptive.

Fully privatizing lotteries would make sense. Gamblers could still gamble, and high tax rates could ensure a strong public revenue stream. The odds of this happening are not great--Congress would likely need to act--but they're far better than buying a Powerball ticket.