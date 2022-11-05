A little more meat

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks could play another 129 years of football and never have another minefield schedule like the one they're criss-crossing this year.

The latest fascinating chapter in Arkansas football 2022, a homecoming affair against stout FBS Independent Liberty under former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze, will take place today at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Flames (7-1) entered The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 23 this week coming off an open date, though they were not listed in the initial installment of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

The University of Arkansas (5-3) is trying to finish strong for the second year in a row, angling to build a three-game winning streak in its first meeting against Liberty, which moved up to the FBS ranks in 2018.

The Razorbacks have the 13th toughest schedule in the country based on ESPN's College Football Power Index (compared to Liberty's schedule ranked as the 117th toughest) but the Hogs' slate has been essentially unrelenting.

One rugged, physical game has followed the next, keeping the Razorbacks regulars on the field for extended snaps and making widespread usage of backups who need seasoning a tricky proposition.

The Razorbacks' next two games are against LSU and Ole Miss, now ranked Nos. 10 and 11, respectively, in the CFP.

"I mean, that's Arkansas," sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson Jr. said. "I came to Arkansas last year, we had a tough schedule last year, tough schedule this year.

"I mean, you play in the SEC. No matter who you play, we've just got to go with the mindset that we treat every team the same, and we're gonna go and be 1-0."

Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks have been able to make wholesale substitutions only twice in his 31 games at the Arkansas helm, including late in last week's 41-27 win at Auburn.

"You know you schedule years in advance and all those things," he said. "You don't know who's going to be really good and who's not at the point when you're scheduling because you're scheduling so many years out."

While the Razorbacks dodged defending CFP champion Georgia and current CFP No. 1 Tennessee from the SEC East, they will have run their usual SEC West gamut by season's end and taken on 2021 CFP playoff team Cincinnati, well-regarded Missouri State and former Coach Bobby Petrino, traditionally strong BYU and a hot Liberty team in non-conference games.

"Who's doing that scheduling," Freeze asked at his Wednesday news conference. "We would have to talk about that."

The answer to that question is a blend of UA administrators. Former Athletic Director Jeff Long organized the Missouri State game in 2016 when the Bears were in the midst of 10 consecutive losing seasons and Petrino was about to enter Year 3 in his second stint as head coach at Louisville.

The two-game series with BYU was in the works, largely organized by interim Athletic Director Julie Cromer, when Hunter Yurachek came aboard to replace her in December 2017.

Yurachek worked the one-year deal with Liberty, with the Flames coming off a 6-6 record under Turner Gill in its first season in the FBS, signed in January 2019. The Cincinnati contract, also a one-year deal, was signed in June 2019 with the Bearcats rising after two years under Luke Fickell.

"Like I say, the schedule is just the next game," Pittman said. "If you look at it in totality, then sometimes you can go, 'Wow!' But if you just look at it game by game, it doesn't look quite so impressive."

The good news for Arkansas: The Razorbacks have gone unbeaten under Pittman in non-conference play. His 8-0 mark in out-of-conference games is the longest to open a career for an Arkansas coach, beating the former record of seven held by Lou Holtz.

This year's non-conference games have been tussles for the Razorbacks, starting with the 31-24 win over Cincinnati in the opener.

Missouri State led 17-0 and 27-17 before Arkansas reeled off 21 unanswered points to cap a 38-27 victory.

BYU held three separate leads in the first half in Provo, Utah, three weeks ago before quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim Sanders rallied the Hogs to a 52-35 win.

"Obviously they've fared well in all those games," Freeze said. "I know the first three were not easy. I don't know about ours but the first three weren't easy. They had to strain some to win. I know from living that schedule that you go through in that conference, you certainly wish you had a breather every now and then."

Pittman noted the infrequent instances the team's reserves have played en masse.

"A lot of it has to do with continuing to build our program," he said. "A lot of it has to do with who we're playing. If you add BYU in this non-conference schedule, this will be our third team non-conference that has been ranked in the top 25. And so it makes it difficult.

"Honestly it's about morale at practice, too. If you don't feel like you're ever going to get in the game as a two and things of that nature, it's hard, and I get it. Because two [games] of 31, that's what we've basically done, [subbing out] wholesale. So we've got to get better and that will allow our twos to get on the field more."

The Razorbacks are treating Liberty as if they were another tough SEC opponent.

"We have to prepare the same way each week for every opponent," defensive back Hudson Clark said. "They are 7-1, could easily be 8-0. ... I think week in and out we have to prepare the same way for every opponent, and that is what has helped us so far."

The Flames' only loss was a 37-36 setback at Wake Forest in which Liberty failed on a two-point conversion try late in the game.

"This is a top 25 team in the country, and we're not taking them lightly," offensive tackle Luke Jones said. "Our schedule is tough but I think we're ready and we've been doing good so far this season with it."

Liberty has endured trouble at quarterback this season and it's no different for this team. Game One starter Charlie Brewer suffered a broken hand in the opener and returned for limited snaps two weeks ago.

However, he's experienced some swelling in his hand, which has affected his grip this week. Would-be starter Johnathan Bennett came down with the flu on Tuesday night and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Redshirt freshman Kaidon Salter, who was playing the most in Brewer's absence, needed groin surgery and is not ready for action, per Freeze.

Nate Hampton, a 6-6 redshirt freshman who started out fourth on the depth chart, might be needed today.

No matter who starts at quarterback, the Flames will look to establish tailback Dae Dae Hunter, a 5-10, 190-pounder who is No. 18 in the FBS with 825 rushing yards.

On the other side, Arkansas will look to maintain its balance, which has led to 245-plus yards rushing and passing this season, behind Jefferson, the nation's No. 7 quarterback in passer efficiency, and Sanders, whose 1,041 rushing yards also rank seventh in the nation.

Arkansas will also look to continue a streak of nine games in which it has produced a 100-yard rusher, dating back to Jefferson's 110 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.