Morrilton, 1907: Prominent contractor and businessman George Donaghey arrived by train, having picked the Conway County seat to kick off what would be his successful campaign for governor. In his kick-off speech he attacked what he called greedy contracts and architects who had caused cost overruns and delayed the building of the new State Capitol, then under construction.

