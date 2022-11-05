Author talks about relationship between mosquitoes and Louisiana Purchase at Cane Hill

CANE HILL -- The exhibit "Habitat" at Cane Hill has several stops with an insect focus, and a recent presentation by entomologist J. Ray Fisher with the University of Arkansas tied in with the bug portions of the exhibit.

Fisher spoke Sept. 7 at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival.

Fisher's talk included sections from his book, "The Silken Thread: Five Insects and Their Impacts on Human History," which was published in 2021 by Oxford University Press. The book's other author, Robert N. Wiedenmann, served on Fisher's doctoral committee at the University of Arkansas.

Fisher focused his presentation on only one bug: the mosquito.

With graphics and readings, he pieced together the recently discovered fact -- two years ago, he said -- that mosquitoes, particularly the species Aedes aegypti, otherwise known as yellow-fever mosquitoes, were imported from the lower east coast of Africa, the island of Madagascar and surrounding, smaller islands to South America and Caribbean Sea islands as part of the slave trade to provide labor for sugar plantations.

Fisher told his listeners that residents and slaves in Haiti rebelled from 1791 to 1804 against their harsh treatment under mostly French rule. Fisher said the revolutionists gained their country's independence in 1804 partly, if not solely, because French troops who came over during a period of years to quell the revolt died by thousands upon thousands of mosquito-borne yellow fever. Consequently, they failed to secure the country and its sugar revenues in a timely manner to replenish Napoleon Bonaparte's war chest.

During that time, Napoleon ended up making a deal with the United States in what is known as the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, which included the lands in what is now Arkansas.

Fisher then pointed with a flourish to a yellow-fever mosquito pictured on the screen: "That is why we are speaking English today instead of French."