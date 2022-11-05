5A-EAST

BATESVILLE 16, VALLEY VIEW 7

BATESVILLE -- Andrew Sharp's 24-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter put Batesville (7-3, 5-2 5A-East) ahead for good in its game against Valley View (8-2, 6-1).

Valley View opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 12-yard pass from Carson Turley to Slade Caldwell, but the Blazers were stymied the rest of the way. Batesville answered with an 18-yard run from Holden Hutchins but trailed 7-6 going into halftime.

After Sharp gave Batesville the lead, Tay Smith provided some breathing room with a field goal in the fourth quarter.