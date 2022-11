BENTON 36, SHERIDAN 14

SHERIDAN -- Benton's playoff spot was nearly certain heading into its final regular-season game, but a convincing win over Sheridan set it in stone.

Benton (8-2, 8-1 6A-East) did all of its scoring in the first half, taking a 36-0 lead into halftime. Maddox Davis, Drake Womack and Jake Jones all had their hand in the Panthers' scoring. Quarterback Cline Hooten threw for two first-half scores.

Sheridan (3-7, 3-6) scored one touchdown apiece in the third and fourth quarters.