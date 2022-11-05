Bentonville School Board candidates spend more than $36,000 in efforts for seats

BENTONVILLE -- The 12 candidates for Bentonville School Board had spent a combined $36,543 on their campaign efforts through last week, according to finance forms.

The candidates also reported raising a combined $31,351 while putting $19,370 of their own money into their races.

Tim Rosenau, who's running for the Zone 4 seat against Becky Guthrie, raised the most money with $6,635. Rosenau also spent $9,721, nearly twice as much as the candidate who spent the second-most.

There are five board seats up for election Tuesday. Each seat represents a particular zone of the School District. People must live in a zone to be eligible to vote on that zone's race.

School board positions are nonpartisan and unpaid in Arkansas.

The candidates' pre-election campaign contribution and expenditure forms were due Tuesday.

Here's a breakdown of how the money flowed in each race, according to those forms.

Zone 1

Erron Smith, 45, and Joel Dunning, 62, are running in Zone 1. This was the race with the least amount of money raised. Smith reported raising $950, while Dunning reported raising nothing.

Dunning reported spending $1,100, all of which he lent to his campaign.

Smith spent $2,504 and lent his campaign $2,604. His largest campaign contribution was $500 from William Lessly of Bentonville.

Zone 1 covers the part of Bella Vista east of Bella Vista Way along with much of north and northeast Bentonville.

Zone 2

This race features the only current board member -- Jennifer Faddis, 49 -- among the 12 candidates running this fall for the board. Faddis is running against Gail Pianalto, 64.

Pianalto spent $5,086, more than double the amount Faddis spent at $2,340.

The difference was not quite as large in terms of funds raised: Pianalto raised $4,130 while Faddis got $2,450. Pianalto received two donations of $1,000 from Reisha Bravo of Bella Vista and Kurt Anderson of Tontitown; Faddis' largest donation also was $1,000, from Hayes Wade of Bentonville.

Pianalto put $2,370 of her own money into the race, while Faddis contributed $1,369 to her own cause.

Zone 2 covers Bella Vista west of Bella Vista Way and stretches south to Vaughn Road in southwest Bentonville, incorporating north and west Centerton as well.

Zone 3

Matthew Smith, 44; Blanca Maldonado, 35; and Jeremy Farmer, 40; are running for the Zone 3 seat.

Smith outspent his opponents with $2,463 in expenditures. Farmer spent $1,033. Maldonado spent $595.

However, Farmer raised the most with $1,892. Maldonado raised $1,235 and Smith raised $822.

Farmer's largest contribution was $953 from Josh Leaton of Bentonville. Smith received $500 from the Republican Party of Benton County. Maldonado received $500 from Pedro Maldonado of Bentonville.

Zone 3 covers most of east Bentonville, stretching from Tiger Boulevard at its northernmost point to Southwest Gator Boulevard on the south end.

Zone 4

The race between Rosenau, 50, and Guthrie, 47, involved the greatest amount of money both raised and spent.

Rosenau outspent Guthrie, $9,721 to $3,828. The amounts they raised were much closer: Rosenau took in $6,635 to Guthrie's $5,003.

Most of what Guthrie raised came from a single donor: Anne Burke of Bentonville, who gave $2,900. Rosenau's largest donation was $1,300 from Alan and Jonne Rosenau of Hot Springs.

Rosenau poured $3,629 of his own dollars into the race, while Guthrie lent her campaign $1,500.

Zone 4 covers most of west and northwest Bentonville, starting at Walton Boulevard and extending as far west as Main Street in Centerton.

Zone 5

Three women are contending for the Zone 5 seat: Tatum Aicklen, 44; Yoselin Bolivar, 53; and Letisha Hinds, 33.

Aicklen raised by far the most of the three contenders with $4,725. Bolivar and Hinds raised $2,238 and $2,506, respectively.

Aicklen benefited from two donations of $1,000 from Katie Baumeister of Bentonville and Susan Truax of Metairie, La. The largest donation to Bolivar's campaign was $500 from Dawn and Mike Ziemba of Rogers. Hinds' largest donations were $300 from both Deborah Elsenhout of Bentonville and the Progressive Arkansas Women PAC.

The three spent a combined $8,468, with Aicklen leading the way at $3,223, followed by Bolivar at $2,870 and Hinds at $2,375. Bolivar put $1,818 into her own campaign. Aicklen put $969 toward her campaign, while Hinds spent $856 of her own money.

Zone 5 covers the southern portion of the School District, including south Bentonville, Cave Springs, Highfill and part of Rogers.