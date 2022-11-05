Business partners who received $49,140 city contract contributed to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s campaigns

The business partners who received a city contract that now has Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. taking fire with regard to transparency contributed to Scott's 2018 campaign and have continued to provide financial support during his reelection bid.

Additionally, on Friday, a city spokesman acknowledged that the only tangible work product in the city's possession associated with the $49,140 contract is a draft slideshow presentation that has never been presented to the city board.

In Little Rock, contracts under $50,000 can get the signature of the city manager for approval and do not need the formal consideration of the city board, as long as the purchase has undergone a competitive bid.

Records tied to the contract are now at the center of a dispute between Scott and City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 that exploded into public view this week.

Peck has accused Scott of instructing the city's Planning and Development director, Jamie Collins, to withhold a document related to the bid that had been requested by one of Peck's constituents, Kent Myers.

According to Peck, Collins told her late last month that the request from Myers seemed "fishy," that it might be tied to the Nov. 8 election and that Scott did not want him to provide it to Myers.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore at a city board meeting on Tuesday confirmed that Peck relayed this exchange to him during an Oct. 28 phone conversation.

Scott has denied instructing Collins to withhold anything. The mayor has argued that Myers is not only a supporter of Scott's leading opponent in the race, Steve Landers Sr., but also serves as a consultant to the retired auto dealer.

Likewise, Collins has denied the claim. "I was not directed by the Mayor or a representative to not release information," the planning director wrote in a recent email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Peck, a restaurant owner who has represented Ward 4 since 2017, is not up for reelection until 2024.

According to city records, the city issued request for qualifications #840 in July 2020, seeking development consulting services.

"The City of Little Rock is looking for a plan with recommendations to strengthen our neighborhoods and increase opportunities for our residents, daytime labor force and employers as well as visitors," the document said. "To this end the City is asking for three comprehensive development plans for the following areas: 1) The greater downtown business, government and entertainment area; 2) The I-630 corridor; 3) The historic portion of Southwest Little Rock."

Email records show that on July 1, 2020, Collins wrote to Scott to propose the membership of a selection committee tied to the bid opening.

In addition to himself, Collins suggested that the committee be made up of Scott's then-Chief of Staff Charles Blake, Intergovernmental Relations Manager Emily Cox, then-Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart and Scott's then-Senior Adviser Kendra Pruitt.

Scott approved the list the same day.

Records show the city received five responses. They were sent from the following firms listed as the primary point of contact: Urban Design Associates, Tunnell-Spangler & Associates, Design Workshop, Pfeffer Torode Architecture and A Squared.

A Squared's bid response, which was dated July 29, 2020, proposed that the firm partner with Cromwell; Jones Lang LaSalle; Olin; VCC Construction; and Con-Real.

In its response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Request, the city provided a video in which a Little Rock purchasing official, Derrick Rainey, reads responses received as part of request for qualifications #840.

A Squared is not among the five entities Rainey names in the video as having submitted responses.

Nevertheless, A Squared ultimately received the contract. A scoring document provided by the city shows the firm received a score of 192 -- the highest score among five bidders -- followed by Urban Design Associates with 188.

Public records show that A Squared Global, LLC, registered in Texas on July 29, 2020, with Alley as its registered agent, but as of June 24, 2022, the entity is no longer active in the state.

The website of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts indicates that the registration or certificate of A Squared Global ended involuntarily as a result of a tax forfeiture or administrative forfeiture.

The Blue Hog Report's Matthew Campbell, who recently went to court to get records from Scott's administration, on Wednesday first reported a timeline of events related to the A Squared contract, including the campaign contributions.

The two business partners behind A Squared were Gerald Alley and Sam Alley. They are not related to one another.

Gerald Alley is president and chief executive officer of Texas-based Con-Real. Sam Alley stepped down as chief executive officer of VCC Construction last year but remains its chairman.

Both men have contributed to Scott as a candidate for mayor.

In October 2018, Gerald Alley contributed $1,000 to Scott's first campaign. Sam Alley contributed $500 the same month. Haitham Alley, Sam Alley's brother, also contributed $500 that month.

During the current election cycle, Gerald Alley contributed $2,000 to Scott in August; his wife, Candace, contributed $1,000 in February.

Sam Alley's son, Derek, contributed $1,000 to Scott's reelection campaign in February and Sam Alley himself contributed $1,000 in late March.

Another individual who was listed among A Squared's proposed collaborators in the firm's bid response was Chris East, who contributed $1,000 to Scott's reelection campaign in August.

When asked if these contributions gave A Squared an edge on the bid opportunity, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email Friday, "The committee that selected this proposal more than two years ago did so with zero regard for whether someone had donated to a campaign, and the Mayor is not involved in the City procurement process."

Responding to the question of whether officials sought to circumvent city board consideration with a contract amount that fell below $50,000, Sadler wrote, "The contract pricing was provided by the contractor and not the City, and it represents the cost for the scope of work of the project."

The Democrat-Gazette obtained a copy of the same slideshow that Collins ultimately provided to Myers on Oct. 30 -- two days after when Peck says Collins told her of the mayor's alleged directive.

The presentation from A Squared is stamped "draft" and dated Feb. 22, 2022. It is made up of a total of 23 slides, many of them containing a map of one kind or another.

A summary of key findings for the three Little Rock zones calls for more multifamily housing in the downtown area as well as additional multifamily units near War Memorial Park amid strong demand there.

The slideshow notes a small supply of multifamily housing in southwest Little Rock, although it says certain plots are available for development. It also cites growing retail and industrial sectors in southwest Little Rock.

The presentation recommends that the city initiate a request for bids for the development of workforce housing in the medical district.

When Collins provided him with a link to the slideshow on the morning of Oct. 30, Myers said he had been seeking a different plan or report.

In a reply to Myers, Collins explained that the city had "decided on a phased approach for the planned areas."

"The first phase was just to look at the three areas and provide a market analysis to help determine supply and demand to align with the highest and best use of properties," Collins wrote. "A presentation before the board was to be done at the end of phase one. The project was placed on hold prior to that presentation. No final presentation is available at this time."

At a city board meeting on Tuesday, when asked by City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 about War Memorial Park, Scott said he did not remember everything that was involved with the study.

Scott recalled that consultants had prepared some plans that examined downtown, the I-630 corridor and southwest Little Rock as part of the "Rebuild the Rock" tax proposal, which failed at the polls in September 2021.

He said he could not remember having seen the market analysis.

A vendor payment sheet from the city shows A Squared was paid $49,140 on May 6, 2022.

"All invoices must be approved by the department and submitted to Accounts Payable to be processed and paid. My understanding [is that] this happened in April and the invoice was paid in May," city spokesman Spencer Watson wrote in an email Friday.

"The presentation is just that, a presentation," Watson added. "It is meant to be a distillation of all the data collected, synthesized and analyzed by the contractor in the course of performing the contract to present a succinct conclusion with actionable recommendations. It is the only work product in the city's possession."