7A-CENTRAL

CABOT 35, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 7

Quarterback Abe Owen completed 10 of 15 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown to lead Cabot (8-2, 6-1 7A-Central) to a win at North Little Rock (5-5, 4-3).

Owen also had a touchdown run for the Panthers. Running back Evion Jimerson added a touchdown and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the season.