Church notes: David Phelps Nov. 13 at Rogers First Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., has these events planned:

• Thanksgiving dinner, 1 p.m. Nov. 24, McKay Hall. Please call the office to sign up.

• Christmas Tea, 3 p.m. Dec. 3. $10 tickets are on sale at the church 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Adult Choir rehearsals are now on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Christmas Concert Rehearsal is at 10 a.m. All singers are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. Thanksgiving bags are filled with turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays, ministry with children at 11:30 a.m., and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and on online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Thanksgiving potluck meal will be held Nov. 20. The meal begins immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. The elders provide the meat dishes of turkey and ham. Congregation shares salads, side dishes, desserts, etc. A short program, "Who's On First?," will be presented.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church of Cave Springs, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., presents "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the much-loved Dickens story of hope and redemption, at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, carolers and more.

To reserve your free tickets, visit achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com or call 248-1538.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to the community include:

Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

And the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

All are welcome.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Rogers First Church, 4911 W. Pleasant Grove Road, presents multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps in concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 13. Comedian Mickey Bell will also perform.

Tickets are $25-$60 at davidphelps.com or by calling 636-1050.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The services are in Fellowship Hall, and the 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. The 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month is also livestreamed with a nursery.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

"Fayetteville Growth and Transportation Projects" is the topic for First Fellowship Nov. 10 at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by a program by Britin Bostick, Long-Range Planning and Special Projects manager for the city of Fayetteville. Call the church to reserve lunch ($8).

At a "Muffin Mania" brunch at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6, the Steward Ministry will present the goals for the 2023 Stewardship Campaign.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Guest pastor will be the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The Worship Committee will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. After Worship Fellowship is at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.