Clark a safe bet for Hogs on ‘D’

FAYETTEVILLE -- In a University of Arkansas secondary beset by injuries and constantly moving parts, junior Hudson Clark has found a niche.

Clark's recurring role has been all about rolling with the changes.

Who knows where Clark might operate in today's 3 p.m. against Liberty for the Razorbacks. But one thing is for certain: The 6-2, 182-pounder will contribute at cornerback or safety or both.

"I tell you what, he's an accountable kid," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's gotten better each and every year, and he's one of the most reliable guys we have on the team. We feel very comfortable to put him at either one of those spots."

The Razorbacks have nominated Clark for the Burlsworth Trophy, named after former Arkansas lineman Brandon Burlsworth, which is given each year to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Clark, from Dallas, started the first two games at cornerback, moved to a reserve role when Malik Chavis won the starting job opposite eight-game starter Dwight McGlothern in Week 3, then made consecutive starts at safety against Mississippi State and BYU to help patch up areas dinged by injuries.

"I definitely take pride in knowing the playbook and being able to play both spots, and I think I'm just trying to help the team in any way possible and I think I'm doing that."

Clark's profile got a huge boost when he intercepted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral three times in a 33-21 upset two years ago. That performance earned Clark some national player of the week awards and, more importantly, a scholarship from Pittman.

Since then, Clark has gone on to start 16 games, providing some continuity to a defensive backfield that has lost cornerback Jalen Catalon to injury each of the last two years, has played without LaDarrius Bishop since Week 2 since his knee surgery, and has been without Chavis, Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson, Khari Johnson and Latavious Brini for varying amounts of time.

With Chavis out last week due to concussion protocols, Clark started at safety and posted four tackles and a pass breakup in a 41-27 win at Auburn. He played corner or safety in that game, depending on the Razorbacks' front and coverage plans.

The highest-grade Razorback on defense per Pro Football Focus with a 79.0 grade and a 99.3 pass rush grade, Clark ranks fifth on the team with 32 tackles, first with 8 pass breakups, and he's the only player on the team with 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Clark notched a key second quarter interception at BYU three weeks ago that helped Arkansas build a 10-point lead en route to a 52-35 win.

"We can depend on him and throw him at multiple positions and be able to believe in him," junior linebacker Drew Sanders said. "And obviously you've seen the stats and the way he's been playing. He really boosts our defense and we're extremely confident up front knowing he's back there."

Pittman was asked what it took to bounce from safety to corner in the same game.

"First of all, you have to be tough," he said. "You have to stay on the field. I'm not saying if you're not on the field you're not tough, but you have to play with nicks and bruises and those type things.

"The second thing, you have to be very, very smart. Hudson, we'd like for him to continue putting on a little bit of weight, whether it's at safety or corner."

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze noted Clark's movement in the secondary.

"I think he's a really good corner and I think he does a good job obviously, in understanding their whole defense because they've played him at most every position due to their injuries they've had throughout the year," Freeze said. "I think he's most natural at corner when I watch him, but very impressed with Hudson."

Sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson Jr. said Clark's technical skills are stout.

"Hudson is very smart, very disciplined and very sound technique wise," Jackson said. "And he's gotten really better from last year, like going one v. one versus him from last year to this year he's grown into being a great player.

"Now it's like, he was lacking speed wise and I would get him, but now it's like I know his technique has gotten a lot better."