CLINTON 56, DOVER 12

DOVER -- Quarterback Jobe Chalk connected with Brady Emberton for three touchdowns as Clinton (7-3, 5-3 4A-4) beat Dover (2-8, 0-8) in a game that was halted in the third quarter because of severe weather.

Bryston Venable and Zane Widner each had two touchdown runs for the Yellowjackets.

Wyatt Renfroe threw a pair of touchdown passes for Dover.