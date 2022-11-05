Red Cross: Turn clocks back, test smoke alarms

As daylight saving time ends Sunday, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.

"Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half," Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the Missouri Arkansas Region, said in a news release.

Since July 1, Red Cross volunteers in Arkansas have responded to helped nearly 2,000 people in Arkansas affected by more than 340 home fires.

When turning your clocks back, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.

Visit redcross.org/fire for details, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes -- the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home where everyone can meet.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help.

Contact your local Red Cross for help or visit www.redcross.org/SmokeAlarmAR. Pine Bluff residents can also contact the Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department, (870) 730-2048.

No Shave effort set for prostate cancer

For No Shave November, Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation raises awareness and funds to support men's health, according to a news release.

APCF calls on Arkansas men to grow out their beards in November to raise awareness about men's health issues like prostate cancer.

APCF is partnering with firefighters, police departments, high schools, and well-known men across Arkansas to help communities understand that one in every eight men in Arkansas will face a diagnosis of prostate cancer in their lives.

However, the disease is nearly 100% survivable if detected early.

Screening can be as simple as getting blood drawn, according to a news release.

Men of all ages are encouraged to take part in No Shave November either individually or as part of a competition in their workplaces, churches, teams, or other social groups.

They can then donate to APCF as a group or find creative ways to encourage others to donate on behalf of them and their beard.

All money raised supports APCF's free awareness and educational programs, free prostate cancer screenings and free patient assistance programs.

To register to participate as an individual or team, visit: https://arprostatecancer.org/events/no-shave-november/