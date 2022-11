Des Arc 46, McCory 26

McCRORY -- Des Arc clinched the 2A-2 Conference title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win over defending Class 2A champion McCrory (2-8, 2-5).

Jack Kearby led Des Arc (6-3, 6-1 2A-2) with 21 carries for 158 yards and 5 touchdowns. Travion Reed also rushed 5 times for 103 yards and 3 scores. Cache Flanagan added 11 carries for 51 yards and 1 touchdown.

Daviyon Bell led the Des Arc defense with an interception.