El Dorado downs Jacksonville, rolls into playoffs

Freshman quarterback Mitchell Polk got the start Friday in El Dorado's regular-season finale and led the Wildcats to a 56-14 victory at Jacksonville.

As the No. 5 seed, the Wildcats (5-5, 5-4 6A-East) will travel to meet fourth-seeded Little Rock Christian next Friday in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Jacksonville ended its season at 0-10 (0-9 6A-East).

El Dorado scored on its first six possessions and built a 49-0 lead at the half, 42-0 after one quarter.

"Offensively, we played really well right out of the gate," said El Dorado Coach Steven Jones. "Polk did a really good job of being efficient with the football. We were able to get in the end zone a good bit. We looked good on both sides of the ball. That's what we wanted, to come out and start fast, build some momentum headed into the playoffs and I think that's what we did."

Polk, who saw action in a reserve role last week against Little Rock Catholic, completed 4-of-6 passes for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns at Jacksonville.

Jones said the freshman will be the starter in the playoffs. The decision to go with Polk this week came on Thursday.

"He'll start," Jones said. "He was who we felt like gave us the best chance to win so we threw him in and he did a great job."

DeAndra Burns Jr. had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.

El Dorado won the toss, took the ball and marched 64 yards for the first score. Polk hooked up with Burns for 42 yards to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Shadarious Plummer with 10:43 left in the first. Javier Rivas hit the first of his six extra points.

El Dorado's defense held the Titans to 2 yards in three plays. Burns returned Jacksonville's punt to the 24 with a personal foul penalty tacked on at the end. Polk found Torenzo Dunn on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 9:26 left in the first.

After gaining five yards on three plays, Jacksonville punted to Burns, who returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 7:50 left in the first.

Polk would connect with Burns on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 3:55 left in the first. Wildcats' safety Jordan Ford intercepted a Titans' pass and returned it 25 yards for the touchdown and a 35-0 lead with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Polk and Burns hooked up again, this time on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in the quarter.

Senior Kolin Parker came in to play quarterback and scored on a 22-yard run. Cooper Henry's extra point pushed the lead to 49-0 with 5:52 left in the half.

El Dorado's reserves played under a running clock in the second half.

The Titans scored on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Cunningham to Terren Rogers with 1:59 left in the third. The Wildcats' Elijah Davis scored on a 7-yard run with 4:48 left in the fourth. Henry added the extra point.

Jacksonville added a score with 2:30 remaining on Taquon Sanders' 95-yard kickoff return.

Jones said the Wildcats' defense did its job.

"They held Jacksonville, they didn't get very many first downs in the first half," he said. "Our guys were flying around, making plays. We played well."