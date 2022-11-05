3A-6

FORDYCE 57, LAKE VILLAGE 47

FORDYCE -- Jaricke Walker accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing, as Fordyce (6-4, 4-2 3A-6) defeated Lake Village (2-6, 2-4).

Walker had scoring runs of 29 and 30 yards, and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass for the Redbugs.

Also for Fordyce, Kristin Belin had two touchdown runs of 14 yards and 1 yard, respectively. Brenton Sledge scored on a 70-yard run.

Jamarcus Cranford (43 yards) and Carmello Allen (11 yards) hauled in scoring passes for Fordyce.