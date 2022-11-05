GAC capsules

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 3-6, 3-6; Southern Arkansas 4-5, 4-5

COACHES Dustin Hada (5-19 in third season at Southern Nazarene and overall); Brad Smiley (4-5 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 9-0

LAST MEETING SAU scored the game's final 24 points to pull away for a 31-10 victory on Nov. 6, 2021, in Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY SAU has never lost to Southern Nazarene, and a win today would push its mark to 10-0 in the series. ... Quarterback Porter Gage was 11 of 16 for 149 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, but he also carried 31 times for 188 yards and 5 touchdowns for Southern Nazarene in last week's game against Henderson State. Gage is the GAC's leading rusher and averages 159.8 yards. ... SAU's Jariq Scales ran for 193 yards and scored 2 touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving) in Southern Arkansas' 21-point win over the Crimson Storm last season ... Southern Nazarene had won back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 before suffering its one-point defeat against Henderson State.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field, Arkadelphia

RADIO Network1Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL)

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 1-8, 1-8; Henderson State 7-2, 7-2

COACHES Chris Jensen (39-59 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Scott Maxfield (124-61 in 17th season at Henderson State and 153-72 in 19 seasons overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 6-0

LAST MEETING A last-second field goal allowed Henderson State to escape with a 36-34 victory on Nov. 6, 2021, in Shawnee, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State has won its last six home contests dating back to last year and carry a three-game winning streak into today's matchup. ... Oklahoma Baptist, which has lost six games in a row, is next to last in the league in scoring offense (16.9 pts/game), scoring defense (40.3 pts/game) and total offense (335.1 yds/game). ... The Reddies' Xavier Malone has 1,055 yards receiving and has scored at least one touchdown in eight of the team's nine games. ... Dayton Wolfe has thrown for 1,419 yards on 137-of-229 passing. He's got nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions for Oklahoma Baptist. ... Andrew Edwards has completed 62.4% (108 of 173) of his passes for Henderson State despite going 14 of 30 a week ago against Southern Nazarene.

HARDING AT SW (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Flex-Chem Field, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 7-2, 7-2; Southwestern (Okla.) State 3-6, 3-6

COACHES Paul Simmons (48-13 in fifth season at Harding and overall); Josh Kirkland (3-6 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and 9-12 in second season overall)

SERIES Harding leads 11-5

LAST MEETING Harding rushed out to a 41-0 lead at the half and won 55-7 on Nov. 6, 2021, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY A victory is pivotal for Harding's chances at making the NCAA Division II playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. The Bisons are No. 8 in the Super Region 3 rankings and need to win its next two games to have a shot at cracking the top seven, which would assure them of a postseason spot. Tylan Morton's 2,284 yards passing is second in the conference for the Bulldogs. His 18 scoring tosses also rank second. ... Harding has the league's top defense at 313.9 yards allowed, which is 38 yards less than what second-place East Central (Okla.) gives up. ... The Bulldogs have three players (Deshon Moreaux, Isreal Watson, Jalen Lampley) in the conference's top 10 in receiving.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT SE (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO FM-102.9, KARN (Little Rock), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG, Hot Springs)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 9-0, 9-0; Southeastern (Okla.) State 6-3, 6-3

COACHES Todd Knight (141-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 169-130-2 in 29 seasons overall); Tyler Fenwick (15-16 in third season at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 52-46 in 10 seasons overall)

SERIES OBU leads 32-21-4

LAST MEETING Southeastern (Okla.) State opened up a 28-point, third-quarter lead and rolled to a 35-21 victory on Nov. 6, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist, ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, has lost three of the past five games against Southeastern (Okla.) State but doubled up the Savage Storm, 32-16, in their last meeting in Durant, Okla., in 2018. ... A victory by OBU would give it the outright GAC title. ... T.J. Cole is third in the nation in rushing with 1,396 yards for the Tigers, who are 9-0 for just the fourth time in team history. He also holds the school record for career touchdowns with 44. ... OBU's Riley Harms has tossed just one interception since week 1. He's also completed 73 of his 95 passes over that stretch.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 3-6, 3-6; East Central (Okla.) 6-3, 6-3

COACHES Hud Jackson (42-77 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall); Kris McCullough (6-3 in first season at East Central (Okla.) and overall)

SERIES East Central (Okla.) leads 10-5

LAST MEETING East Central (Okla.) used a 14-point, fourth quarter to beat UAM 35-10 on Nov. 6, 2021, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY A win for UAM would put a stop to a season-long five-game losing streak. The Boll Weevils' last victory came on Sept. 24, 35-14 against Arkansas Tech. ... UAM is 11th in the GAC in red-zone offense, scoring on 16 of its 25 opportunities. East Central is 30 of 37, which is fourth. ... Kenny Hrncir has passed for 2,145 yards, 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Tigers. ... Edwin Kleinpeter threw for 167 yards and a pair of scores on Oct. 29 for the Boll Weevils during their 28-point home loss to Southeastern (Okla.) State. UAM finished with 12 first downs.

ARKANSAS TECH AT NW (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 4-5, 4-5; Northwestern (Okla.) State 1-8, 1-8

COACHES Kyle Shipp (10-20 in third season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Matt Walter (23-52 in eighth season at Northwestern Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 13-5

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech compiled five rushing touchdowns in romping to a 56-21 win on Nov. 6, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech has won 21-0 when the teams last played in Alva, Okla., in 2018. The Wonder Boys also won the 2015 meeting on the road, 53-21. ... Statistically, the Rangers have the worst offense in the conference, ranking last in total points scored (152) and total yards accumulated (2,912). ... Devontae Dean rushed for 82 yards last week in Arkansas Tech's 22-21 victory over Southwestern (Okla.) State and needs 273 over the next two games to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season. ... Arkansas Tech is ninth in both offense (398.1 yds/game) and defense (453.8 yds/game) and is No. 10 in scoring (28.1 pts/game). ... Two victories in their last two games would give the Wonder Boys a winning record for the first time since 2017.