Getting it straight

Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the Arkansas Poll, sponsored by the Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, indicated they oppose proposed constitutional amendment 4, which would change the constitution to legalize the possession and use of marijuana by adults, allowing for its cultivation and sale by licensed commercialized facilities. Forty-one percent of respondents indicated they favor the proposed measure. A graphic in Friday's editions incorrectly reported results of the poll question.