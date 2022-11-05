Girl, 12, shot Friday in Little Rock, is said to be in critical but stable condition

A 12-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition Saturday after she was shot in Little Rock on Friday night, according to a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Police had a juvenile in custody for questioning, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The shooting reportedly happened on Grand Avenue, about a mile south of Interstate 630.

Edwards could not say for certain when on Friday the shooting happened. He was not able to provide further details Saturday about the incident, including how or if the juvenile in custody knew the victim.