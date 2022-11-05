GOSNELL 48, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 6

GOSNELL -- Gosnell (8-2, 5-2 4A-3) cruised past Jonesboro Westside (2-8, 1-6) thanks to a defense that made big plays all night.

Cam Williams opened the scoring with a 62-yard interception return, and Chad Stewart followed later in the first quarter with 71-yard pick-six for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Daniel Smith scooped up a fumble and took it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Williams was a dual threat for the Pirates, recording 5 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Floyd Williams finished with 9 carries for 81 yards and 3 touchdowns.