Happy ending

Of course, Bill Bowden would cover the story. He gets all the good stories.

A hiker got lost last Thursday along the Buffalo National River in north Arkansas. He was lost for five nights. And he was found--exhausted and confused--but found.

The 67-year-old from Baton Rouge was "banged up," according to the Newton Country sheriff. But he was alive. And for those of us who are familiar with Baton Rouge, and the Buffalo National River, there aren't many similarities in those environs. Baton Rouge is flat and paved. There are few steps along the Buffalo in Newton County that are flat and paved.

"He got lost the first night" on Thursday, said Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. "After that, came the rains and low temperatures, which might have led to hypothermia and confusion. He got off the trail pretty early in the hike." That can happen as the leaves fall and cover up the marked trails.

But good on him, the hiker. He'll have a story to tell.

And good on the rescue team(s), who came out in force to help find the man before it was too late. We like happy endings in our news stories.