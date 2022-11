HARDING ACADEMY 42, CAVE CITY 14

CAVE CITY -- Quarterback Owen Miller threw for three touchdowns to help Harding Academy (9-0, 6-0 4A-2) remain unbeaten with a victory over Cave City (1-9, 1-5).

Kyler Hoover, Landon Koch and Heath Griffin were on the receiving end of Miller's touchdown tosses. Griffin also scored on a 2-yard run.

Kobie Birdsong and Dayton Korkis each had a touchdown run for Cave City.