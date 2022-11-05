Hazen gets enough big plays for victory

CARLISLE -- When his team needed him most, Hazen quarterback Luke King stepped up and made the play.

Not with a pass or rush, but with an outstretched arm to knock down a Carlisle pass attempt and force a turnover on downs.

King, regarded as one of the top players in Class 2A, was suspended for the first half of Friday night's game between Hazen (9-0, 6-0 2A-4) and Carlisle (8-1, 5-1) due to a first-half ejection the week prior.

He returned after the halftime break to lead Hazen to a 38-30 win over previously undefeated Carlisle and clinch the 2A-4 Conference title.

"I told them all week, 'Don't doubt yourselves,' " Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said. " 'Luke's not the only person on this team. You're fine. Just take care of business and let Luke come in in the second half and put the nail in the coffin.' "

Both teams scored on their opening drives to make it 8-8 with 8:26 left in the first quarter.

Hazen's Josh Dawson was one of three players to fill in for King and his 3-yard touchdown run opened the scoring. Carlisle's Jason Sullivan answered with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Dawson hit Kolton Tosh on a 41-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to make it 14-8.

Carlisle used an 11-play, six minute drive to take the lead with 34 seconds remaining before halftime. Quarterback Holden Jones scored on a 1-yard run to finish the drive and make it 16-14.

Without its star quarterback and linebacker, Hazen entered the half down two points and in prime position for a comeback.

"We knew if we could hold them at halftime, we'd have a really good chance to come out here and get the victory," King said. "But we went out, we executed the first half and I couldn't be more proud of my teammates, man."

Hazen has been the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A for most of the season with Carlisle at No. 2.

Going against a Hazen defense that entered with the top scoring defense in the state (3.5 points per game), Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock said he was happy with any lead.

"Against that team, anytime you got a lead you're doing good," Shock said. "Whether King's in the game or not. ... That's a good complete football team. So regardless of who was at quarterback, being up at half, I was grateful for that."

The second half started with a bang for Carlisle. Sullivan broke off a 71-yard run on the Bison's second play of the half to set up a short touchdown run for Jones that made it 24-14.

But King had his say on the game soon after. With eight minutes left in the third quarter, he extended a broken play and found Braylan Anderson in the end zone for a 15-yard scoring pass to make it 24-22.

Carlisle's Cory Linz scored on his team's next drive to make it 30-22.

The Bison struggled to find many big plays throughout. They totaled four plays of 15 or more yards, and the offense as a whole went quiet in the fourth quarter.

"You're not going to have just a ton of big plays against those guys because they are so fast on defense and play so good," Shock said. "And so you got to be able to have drives."

Following the touchdown, Carlisle converted an onside-kick to take over in Hazen territory. But a costly block in the back penalty halted the momentum.

"We just had a few plays where, when you're driving and then you all of a sudden you do something to get behind the sticks, we go backwards and that can be a drive killer," Shock said.

With momentum up for grabs, King connected with Dawson to tie it at 30-30. With 4:14 left, Anderson rushed 15 yards for a score to make it 38-30

Hazen made two crucial fourth-down stops to close out the win. King blocked a Jones pass attempt to force the first, and then Justin Schlenker sacked Jones to close out the game.

"Our defense rose up right there in his fourth quarter and made two defensive stops to give us the ball back and seal the game," Besancon said.