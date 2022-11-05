



Happy birthday (Nov. 5): There is magic in a practice of writing; it will focus you, get you on track, clarify and purify your heart and solidify your intention. People will invest in you and promote you with happy results. More highlights: a journey by sea, the welcome and lucrative end of a long battle and a win for the cause you champion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You won't let your responsibilities overwhelm you, but when it comes to love, feelings of powerlessness will be welcome. To be swept into its irresistible current is among life's greatest joys.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A person talking to someone who doesn't understand, can't hear or won't listen still qualifies as a human interaction, but it can't be called communication. Also, if you're not connecting, don't assume it's your fault.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As you work through a problem, you may feel somewhat like a fountain, emotion circling through you like water, welling up and spilling over. It's the circulation that keeps this fresh.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't make the weather outside, but with a little planning you can travel to change the scenery. You don't make the weather inside either, but an escape to the sunny beaches of the imagination is a reminder away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When something interesting happens, you've a strong urge to relay it, but the right witness can ruin a good feeling. Some stories are like hot meals that cool when served. Keep it in the pot until the right audience comes along.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're feeling powerful, and for good reason. It's one thing to be strong, and quite another to know the ins and outs of your strength and how to use it to make things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Grade-school children may send a friend to find out who likes them, and many adults use the same tactic. News goes out through social networks, and you'll get a sense of who wants to know what and where everyone stands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As long as you're progressing, don't dwell on whether the progress is fast enough or significant enough. To get to a different place than you were is all that really matters for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's hard to help someone if you don't really know what they need, and the same goes for helping yourself. Your needs are different from what you thought. Opening yourself to new perspectives has enriched you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though you feel like you're merely inching along, you'll be rewarded for these efforts. Sometimes the difference between winning and losing the race boils down to inches and seconds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Google Earth is a technological fascination, not a substitute for travel. Similarly, you can't really learn a person through social media posts. Nothing beats being there. Arrange firsthand, real time, face-to-face encounters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You enjoy when things go to plan but you're also flexible enough to abandon what's not working. There's no shame in turning to plan B, C or D. A balanced mix of attentiveness and free-spirited attitude is a recipe for success.

LOVE’S OPPOSITION

Do you love the feeling you get when you’re around someone or do you love the actual person? The opposition of Venus and Uranus encourages us to cover all bases in this regard. Those who aim to cultivate a lovely mood around themselves and take care of the emotional well-being of others to the extent that it’s possible will go far indeed.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: As the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner has a knack for staying in the public eye. It’s unusual for a Scorpio to want this kind of attention — Scorpio would typically prefer a good deal of privacy, and Jenner has her sun, Venus and Saturn all nestled into this secretive sign. But a lucky Jupiter in Leo suggests Jenner is leading with a desire to entertain others, which brings her great success.



