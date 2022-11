3A-3A

HOXIE 7, WALNUT RIDGE 6

HOXIE -- A first-quarter touchdown run from Camden Brooks was enough for Hoxie (7-3, 5-1 3A-3) as it won a low-scoring affair against Walnut Ridge (7-3, 4-2).

Brooks finished with 11 carries for 75 yards. Prechton Wilkerson had 20 rushes for 89 yards.

Walker Ward scored a third-quarter touchdown for Walnut Ridge on an 8-yard run, but the ensuing extra-point attempt was missed.