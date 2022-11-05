• Loretta Williams said "it's ridiculous that we have to drive to get a lottery ticket" because she lives in Alabama, one of five states without a lottery, and had to travel to Georgia for a chance at the huge Powerball jackpot.

• David Ralston, 68, Georgia's House speaker since 2010, said health concerns will compel him to step down at the end of the year though he hopes to remain a legislator, a move that roiled the state government just days before the midterm elections.

• Eric Ulrich, commissioner of New York City's buildings department, resigned a day after being questioned by prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office who are investigating organized crime ties and illegal gambling.

• Gregoire de Fournas of France's far-right National Rally party was suspended from parliament for 15 days for shouting "return to Africa" during a debate about migrants stranded at sea, a remark that was condemned across the political spectrum.

• Aita Gurung of Burlington, Vt., was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in an attack on his mother-in-law and first-degree murder in the killing of his wife with a meat cleaver, with the state's governor saying, "Justice was served."

• Sharon Barnes Sutton, a county commissioner in suburban Atlanta who was voted out, was convicted of taking $1,000 in bribes from a contractor seeking a $1.8 million sewer contract and then demanding more, and accepting $5,000 from an FBI informant, with a prosecutor calling it "a shakedown, plain and simple."

• Doug Schepman of the Denver Police Department said there were only minor injuries as tow trucks had a heyday when a crash on icy roads near downtown Denver eventually ruined the day for about 100 drivers.