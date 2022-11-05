Marijuana's effects

After seeing all the glowing commercials about the benefits that will come with the legalization of marijuana, I decided to see what amazing benefits states like Colorado have experienced since passing such legislation. In looking directly at the report called "Impacts of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado," here are some of the results that state is experiencing: increase in marijuana-related hospitalizations, emergency-room visits, poison-control calls, DUIs, and fatal crashes where drivers tested positive for cannabinoids.

Surely you agree that none of these things are glowing, amazing, or positive for our state. If you don't agree, then you must be using some marijuana yourself ... I'm sure it's the medical kind only.

JUDI WALLACE

Bald Knob

Living in their bubble

Our economy is growing despite the Federal Reserve's drastic escalation of interest rates that is stifling the housing market. Job growth is still strong with unemployment at a 50-year low. Gasoline prices are abating and are lower than they were during much of Trump's administration. We are far more energy independent than sniping conservatives give us credit for. The federal deficit is shrinking dramatically, not increasing as it did under Trump.

We have a federal government that is working diligently to bring high-paying manufacturing jobs back to America while at the same time addressing the devastating effects of climate change on our economy and on the lives of millions of our fellow countrymen, from hellish forest fires in the west to flooding in the Appalachian hollows of eastern Kentucky and tropical storm destruction to the beautiful coastline of the Florida Gulf shore.

No one disagrees that the flow of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers across our southern border with Mexico is a serious problem that requires a serious solution. Unfortunately, political leaders from both parties refuse to do anything more than point fingers and blame the other guy's inaction.

At the same time, we have rebuilt our relationship with NATO, which Trump did much to disparage and impugn, and have led a unified Western coalition against Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We have reiterated our strong support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese President Xi's belligerence.

So I ask sincerely: In what universe is Benton's Richard Sanders living? In his recent apoplectic screed to the Voices page, he dismisses climate change as "absurdly stupid," states that Joe Biden, whom he describes as "abysmal and dimwitted," has destroyed the country and refers to his own government as "arbitrary, vindictive [and] petty."

All I can attribute this factual disconnect to is that some people live in a bubble of right-wing paranoia and Q-Anonsense and will never face the truth of Biden's legitimacy and legislative accomplishments or the strength of an America that is passing them by.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

A step toward justice

If Issue 4 passes, Arkansas expects to bring in $460 million-plus in new revenue to the state during the next five years. Industry growth will create more than 4,900 jobs.

In addition to the economic boom, passing Issue 4 represents a long overdue step toward justice. This legislation is far from perfect, but as the former minority leader of the Arkansas House of Representatives, I can confidently say that far from perfect is much better than nothing.

Issue 4 opens the door to restorative justice on marijuana offenses. It is absolutely wrong that a single person should sit in jail for a marijuana offense that is now legal in nearly half of the country. Issue 4 does not include legislation to free these individuals and expunge their records because Arkansas ballot title laws limit the scope of these ballot measures, but it allows for restorative justice measures to become a priority for everyone moving forward.

While it is unfortunate that restorative justice for marijuana offenders cannot be addressed in this ballot initiative, passing Issue 4 is more than a first step. It ensures that no one will experience the same injustice of marijuana convictions going forward. Working toward the goal of restorative justice for those already convicted will be tough, but that work will begin Nov. 9.

Failing to pass Issue 4 means that we can expect more arrests, more incarceration, more outrageous legal fees and fines, more police money wasted on cannabis rather than violent crime and more families broken by the system.

I strongly believe that passing Issue 4 will create a better future for Arkansas. I also believe in us and our potential to right the wrongs of the past and provide opportunities for the future. Vote for Issue 4.

CHARLES BLAKE

Little Rock