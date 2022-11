5A-SOUTH

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 35, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 7

CAMDEN -- Tayvion Haney starred for Little Rock Parkview (8-2, 7-0 5A-South), intercepting two passes and returning them both for touchdowns in a victory over Camden Fairview (8-2, 6-1).

Parkview's offense racked up 238 rushing yards, led by Cameron Settles' 97 yards. Settles and Darien Bennett each had a touchdown run for the Patriots.

Jabauree Lockhart scored the Cardinals' lone touchdown on a 2-yard rush.