LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas hosts No. 23 Liberty

Pregame

Arkansas is back in Reynolds Razorback Stadium today for the first time in more than one month. The Razorbacks' last game in Fayetteville was Oct. 1 against Alabama.

Arkansas is looking to extend its winning streak to three games. Liberty, ranked No. 23 in this week's AP poll, is 7-1 overall and a winner in its last five games dating to a loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 17.

From a roster standpoint, no surprises in terms of players not dressed out. They include running back Dominique Johnson, defensive lineman Taurean Carter, safety Jalen Catalon and defensive back LaDarrius Bishop.

I checked off as present all of the defensive backs who have dealt with injuries in recent weeks, including Malik Chavis, Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson. Freshman defensive back Quincey McAdoo, who moved from receiver and could see time today, is wearing No. 24.

Today's game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.