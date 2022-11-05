2A-1

MAGAZINE 37, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 16

CONWAY - Brady Domokos three three touchdown passes to lead Magazine (3-6, 2-4 2A-1) to a win against Conway Christian (7-3, 4-1 2A-1).

Domokos threw touchdown passes of 70, 66 and 18 yards to Cooper Johnson, Deagan Meeks and Bryce Keathley, respectively.

Cooper Johnson returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, and he also ran in a two-point conversion after the touchdown pass from Domokos to Meeks. Aaron Lovelace scored Magazine's final touchdown on a 3-yard run.

Coleton Loper kicked a 30-yard field goal for Magazine.