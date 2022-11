5A-SOUTH

MAGNOLIA 70, HOPE 21

MAGNOLIA -- Garrion Curry rushed for five touchdowns in the first half as Magnolia (7-3, 4-3 5A-South ) rolled past Hope (1-9, 1-6).

The Panthers got off to a fast start, taking a 63-14 lead into halftime. Quarterback Dalen Blanchard threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Hope's Joseph Patterson had three touchdown passes, with two of them going to Triston Young.