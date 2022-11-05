Male injured in shooting at Springdale apartment complex

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots at the Brookhaven Apartments at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The department's SWAT team, as well as the crisis negotiator team, responded because it was unknown whether the suspect or suspects were still inside the apartment.

A search of the apartment was conducted and nobody was found inside, the release states. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.